Mariners reportedly land LF Randy Arozarena in deal with Rays

Randy Arozarena is headed to Seattle.

The Mariners struck a deal to land the Tampa Bay Rays star in a trade on Thursday night, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

It's unclear what the Rays will receive in return.

Arozarena is in the middle of his fifth season with the Rays this summer, and is coming off his first All-Star campaign last year. He’s hit a career-low .213 with 15 home runs and 36 RBI in 99 games with the Rays this season.

