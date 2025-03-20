Maryland's Kevin Willard says departing AD, lack of NIL money have stalled contract extension talks

Maryland men's basketball coach Kevin Willard gave what amounted to a state of the program on Thursday ahead of the Terrapins' first-round NCAA tournament matchup with Grand Canyon.

Amid reports that athletic director Damon Evans is leaving to take the same position with SMU, Willard was asked about rumors that he's a candidate for other head coach openings. In particular, he's been linked to Villanova, which fired Kyle Neptune last week.

Like McNeese's Will Wade on Wednesday, Willard said that he addressed the rumors with his players directly. However, he then took his answer in a different direction from Wade, candidly focusing on his situation with Maryland, indicating why he may also depart and pinning some of it on Evans as he prepares to leave.

"Obviously, it's difficult right now because I think we know his situation," Willard said. "He's probably going to SMU, so it's kind of tough to negotiate with somebody that's maybe not here."

Whether it's with Evans (which appears unlikely) or someone else in either the athletic department or school administration, Willard made it clear that Maryland needs to make fundamental changes to stay competitive and excel in current college basketball. And until Willard gets some assurances, he won't agree to a new contract.

Notably, the program needs much more NIL money.

"For us to be really successful, x, y and z need to change," Willard said. "First and foremost, I need to make sure where we are with NIL and rev share... Over the past two years, we've been one of the worst, if not lowest with NIL the past two years."

Willard was also irritated that lack of money affects choices he wants to make with the program, citing an inability for the team to stay an extra night in New York City to celebrate Christmas after playing Syracuse at Brooklyn's Barclays Center last December.

"I was told, 'We can't do that because it's too expensive,'" Willard recalled. "I don't know how we can be a top-tier program and I can't spend one extra night in New York because it's too expensive."

Despite his gripes, Willard said he's confident that a new contract with Maryland will get done. His current deal lasts through 2029.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that an extension would make him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in college basketball and provide the program one of the highest revenue share budgets in the country, in addition to a new $50 million practice facility.

In his three seasons at Maryland, Willard has a 63-38 record with two NCAA tournament bids. Previously, he coached three seasons at Iona and 12 at Seton Hall, compiling a 333-248 record (.573), seven NCAA tournament berths, a Big East regular season championship and a conference tournament title during his career.