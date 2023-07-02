Max Homa nails hole-in-one at Rocket Mortage Classic

Max Homa won't win the Rocket Mortage Classic, but at least he'll leave the Detroit Golf Club with a pretty shot he'll remember forever.

Homa, who entered the final round at -10, hit a 140-foot hole-in-one on the par-3 15th hole. The shot sailed over the hole but rolled back in. Homa celebrated for a little tee flick, mic-drop style.

HOLE-IN-ONE FOR HOMA!@MaxHoma23 records his second ace on TOUR on No. 15 @RocketClassic. pic.twitter.com/1iTzcCbRRV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 2, 2023

That was Homa's second career ace on the PGA Tour — the first came a year ago at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational when Homa tied for 17th alongside Jon Rahm and Aaron Wise. He hit four birdies prior to the hole-in-one and then sunk another birdie on the 17th hole.

Despite his solid play, Homa still sat seven strokes back of the leader, Rickie Fowler. Homa only has six career PGA Tour wins — the last of which came on Jan. 28, 2023, at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California, at Torrey Pines.