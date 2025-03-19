McNeese coach Will Wade admits contact with NC State, amid reports he's agreed to be Wolfpack's next coach

McNeese men's basketball coach Will Wade has spoken to NC State about its head coach opening and is fine with everyone knowing about it.

Amid reports that Wade has already agreed to become the Wolfpack's next coach, according to OG Media's Joe Giglio and ESPN's Jeff Borzello, a contract has not yet been finalized. The Cowboys are set to play Clemson in a first-round NCAA tournament matchup on Thursday and its likely that nothing will become official until after McNeese has finished its postseason run.

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Wade candidly acknowledged that he or his agents have been in contact with NC State, saying he "addressed it head on" with his current players because they're seeing the rumors on social media.

"I've always kind of been like that," Wade said, <a data-i13n="cpos:7;pos:1" href="https://www.newsobserver.com/sports/college/acc/nc-state/article302355959.html">via The News & Observer</a>. "There's no need to hide it. The guys are reading it on social media. It's no secret."

"They can read right through the B.S. so you might as well say, 'Hey, this is what it is. Here we are, and we'll figure it out," he added.

If so, he will replace Kevin Keatts, who was fired at the conclusion of the season. NC State did not qualify for the ACC men's tournament with a 5-15 conference record and 13-19 overall mark. The change was made one season after Keatts coached NC State to a Final Four berth.

Wade, 42, has coached McNeese to consecutive Southland Conference tournament titles and automatic NCAA tournament bids. As a result, he's also been named the conference's Coach of the Year for two straight seasons. This season, the Cowboys went 27-6 and 19-1 in the SLC.

In his two seasons at McNeese, his teams have compiled a combined 57-10 record and 36-2 conference mark. He has a .705 winning percentage (253-106) in his career, which includes stops at Chattanooga, VCU and LSU.

Wade was fired from LSU after the NCAA ruled he committed recruiting violations. However, the violations were for making payments to players, something that is considered legal now under Name, Image and Likeness rules.

No. 12 seed McNeese faces No. 5 Clemson in a Midwest Region matchup from Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. ET.