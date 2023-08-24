Messi, Inter Miami survive wild U.S. Open Cup semifinal vs. FC Cincinnati

It was starting to seem like the honeymoon phase was finally over.

But with Lionel Messi on your team, anything is possible.

Down 2-1 in stoppage time of the U.S Open Cup semifinals, Inter Miami needed a miracle to keep hopes alive. Luckily for the Herons, they have a player used to pulling those off.

Messi drifted into a little space and picked up his head to deliver an absurdly perfect ball to Leonardo Campana in the box. Just like that, a team that was down and almost out forced extra time after trailing 2-0 against FC Cincinnati.

LEO MESSI AND LEONARDO CAMPANA COME THROUGH AGAIN FOR INTER MIAMI. 😱



In extra time, a brutal error from Matt Miazga gifted Miami the ball, resulting in a Josef Martinez goal that seemed like it would be the deciding factor for the visitors from South Florida. But Yuya Kubo added to the chaos in the 114th minute to send the game to penalty kick shootout.

Miami, as it did just days prior in Nashville, prevailed as Benjamin Cremaschi scored the winner to keep this fairytale going.

Cincy was probably seconds away in regulation from handing this new-look Miami squad its first loss and advancing to the final. Instead, it will be Messi and friends with a chance to win yet another trophy.

Messi’s debut was just a month ago and since then he has a goal and assist in every game he’s played. He scored 10 in seven Leagues Cup games, leading Miami to the club’s first hardware. He contributed with two sensational assists in the win over Cincy, which by his standards was a quiet game.

However, in just his ninth game as a member of Inter Miami, Messi will have the chance to win his second trophy stateside. They await the winner of Real Salt Lake-Houston Dynamo which is currently taking place.