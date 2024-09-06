Mets are the hottest team in baseball, Matt Chapman extension & Emmanuel Clase is elite | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the unpredictable season from the Amazins under first time manager Carlos Mendoza and how he’s been able to keep the boys from Flushing going despite some bumps in the road. From the infamous Pablo Lopez glove toss incident to the emergence of the Grimace era to now Francisco Lindor and his MVP-worthy season, it’s fair to wonder if the Mets will wind up making some noise in the postseason.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys discuss Scott Boras shockingly agreeing to a deal for Matt Chapman to sign an extension with the San Francisco Giants, Jerry Dipoto reportedly being back with the Seattle Mariners next season and the complete dominance from Emmanuel Clase for the Cleveland Guardians.

Jake & Jordan then close the show by making their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla, which includes Ludacris throwing out the first pitch in Atlanta, the Boston Red Sox season all but dead after being swept in Queens and Aaron Judge’s appearance on PAW Patrol.

(1:23) - The Mets are HOT

(21:18) - Quick look around the league

(23:09) - Matt Chapman signs extension

(28:35) - Jerry Dipoto isn’t going anywhere

(36:20) - Emmanuel Clase is elite

(41:37) - The Good

(44:23) - The Bad

(49:43) - The Uggla

