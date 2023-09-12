Mets reportedly hiring Brewers executive David Stearns as next president of baseball operations

The New York Mets have hired Milwaukee Brewers president David Stearns to lead the franchise.

The Mets reached a five-year deal to make Stearns the team’s next president of baseball operations once the season ends, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

A monumental addition to the organization, Stearns, 38, will take over officially once the regular season is over. The new era of the Mets begins soon. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 12, 2023

Stearns was hired as the Brewers’ general manager in Oct. 2015, and was promoted to their president of baseball operations before the 2019 season. Under Stearns, the Brewers made the playoffs four straight times for the first time in franchise history — including three times when he was their president — and the team fell just a game shy for the final wild-card spot last season.

Stearns then stepped down from his post after last season ended, and general manager Matt Arnold filled his place. Stearns’ contract with the Brewers runs through the end of the season, and he’s served in an advisory role with the club this summer.

Stearns has also been linked to the Houston Astros, where he worked as an assistant general manager before landing in Milwaukee. His wife, Whitney, is a Houston area native and Astros owner Jim Crane was reportedly interested in bringing Stearns back to the franchise. Stearns, however, is a New York area native himself and grew up a Mets fan. He worked as an intern with the franchise, too, and held stints working in Major League Baseball’s front office and the Cleveland Guardians.

The Mets, who had very real championship aspirations entering this season, have struggled. The team holds just a 65-78 record entering Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, which has them 10 games back from the last wild card spot in the National League.

General manager Billy Eppler traded away a big portion of their roster this summer, too, including Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Tommy Pham and David Robertson. Eppler insisted that his trade deadline moves weren't a "rebuild" or a "fire sale," but he also apparently told Scherzer that he didn't think the club could be competitive until the 2025 or 2026 seasons "at the earliest." Eppler will remain with the club under Stearns.

The Mets haven’t won a World Series title since 1986, and have made the playoffs just once in the past seven seasons.

