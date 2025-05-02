Mike Trout to hit IL with bone bruise in knee, but Angels say injury isn't serious

Mike Trout is headed to the 10-day injured list for the first time this season, but he hopefully won't be staying there for long.

Los Angeles Angeles manager Ron Washington told reporters Thursday night the team will place the three-time MVP on the IL, per The Athletic's Sam Blum, a day after he exited a game with left knee soreness. Washington reportedly described the injury as a bone bruise in his left knee, but added it wasn't considered serious and that there was no structural damage.

The injury occurred in the fourth inning of the Angels' game against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, with Trout appearing to tweak something while running out a ground ball. He played the field the next half-inning, but was replaced on his next at-bat as a precautionary measure.

Precautionary has been a familiar word for the Angels when it comes to Trout in recent years, as he has played more than 82 games once since 2019. He hasn't topped 140 games at all since 2016.

That left knee has been particularly concerning, as a meniscus tear in that joint landed Trout on the IL twice last season and limited him to only 29 games played. Trout has already matched that appearance total this season.

It also hasn't been the strongest start for Trout, who is currently slashing .179/.264/.462 with nine homers and a career-high 29.8% strikeout rate. He is currently in the seventh year of a 12-year, $426 million contract.