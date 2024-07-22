Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold will get majority of first-team reps at training camp

The Vikings have made a decision on their QB1 to start training camp.

On Monday, head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters his thoughts on the quarterback situation for his team.

"I have no preconceived, pre-set chart depth chart in my mind,” O’Connell said. “I said at the end of spring that Sam (Darnold) was the No. 1 quarterback."

JJ McCarthy, who was drafted by the Vikings at No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, is also expected to get reps with the starters, per The Athletic's Alec Lewis. Darnold, however, is the starter until further notice.

The Minnesota quarterback room has been in somewhat of a rebuilding phase after their QB1 of six years, Kirk Cousins, left to join the Atlanta Falcons during the offseason. He signed a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million guaranteed.

Darnold, a former No. 3 overall pick in 2018 to the New York Jets, has largely been out of a starting role for over a year now. Last season he spent time as a backup to Brock Purdy with the San Francisco 49ers in their run to the Super Bowl. Darnold is in Minnesota on a one-year deal.

However, even when he was starting, Darnold’s production wasn’t exactly stellar. His best season statistically came in 2019 when he threw for just over 3,000 yards with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as well.

Meanwhile, the rookie McCarthy threw for just under 3,000 yards with 22 touchdowns and only four interceptions en route to a National Championship with Michigan.