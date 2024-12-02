Missouri WR Luther Burden III declares for NFL Draft, will not play in Tigers' bowl game

Missouri receiver Luther Burden III is passing on his senior season and declaring for the NFL Draft. As a result, he will not play in the Tigers' upcoming bowl game.

Burden, 20, is ranked No. 21 on Yahoo Sports' 2025 NFL Draft big board and rated as the second-best receiver, according to Nate Tice.

"An explosive slot wide receiver who can create first downs and touchdowns out of nothing, Burden has a good frame and is a weapon on manufactured and underneath touches. He can also win deep because of his very good speed and hand-eye coordination."

Before the 2024 season, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz compared the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Burden to San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel.

"The biggest comparable for me is probably Deebo Samuel, and I know that is lofty expectation," Drinkwitz said on <a data-i13n="cpos:6;pos:1" href="https://youtu.be/Hr4LXwOxR74?si=BnUUTRx7IfW2tVYh&t=600">ESPN's "College GameDay" podcast</a>. "But just the ability for him with the ball in his hand, you know.

When we played Deebo in '17, he returned the opening kickoff, I was at <a data-i13n="cpos:7;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/college-football/teams/north-carolina-state/">NC State</a>, returned the opening kickoff against us and then had two other touchdowns in that game, basically beat us by himself. You watch the way that the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan use Deebo Samuel as a big slot receiver, using him in the backfield. I think Luther has some of those same tendencies."

In three seasons at Missouri, Burden compiled 192 receptions for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns over 38 games. He also had four rushing TDs and one on special teams. Last year, he had 86 catches for 1,212 yards and nine TDs. That yardage total was the third-most for a single seaon in Missouri history.

Burden's production suffered this season due to illness and injuries suffered to his shoulder and arm. He compiled 61 catches for 676 yards and six scores this season. The junior indicated this would likely be his final season at Missouri when he walked on the Tigers' senior day.

"I feel like this is the best time to enter the draft," Burden said to ESPN's Pete Thamel. "I'm confident in myself and what I can do at the next level. I'm ready for the next step."