MLB announces All-Star pitchers, reserves, with entire Braves infield making NL team

MLB announced its All-Star reserves on Sunday, three days after starters were announced.

First up was the NL, which saw Atlanta Braves infielders Ozzie Albies (2B), Matt Olson (1B) and Austin Riley (3B) join the team. With Orlando Arcia (SS) and Sean Murphy (C) in the starting lineup, the entire Braves infield is represented at the All-Star Game. Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña is also a starter.

Your pitchers and reserves for the National League in the #AllStarGame! pic.twitter.com/iTEEss99iX — MLB (@MLB) July 2, 2023

In the AL, the Toronto Blue Jays three infielders of their own on the team in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Whit Merrifield.