MLB Playoffs 2023: Phillies/Braves drama, ALCS preview & our favorite postseason storylines

Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer are back for another episode of The Bandwagon, recapping three of the Division Series and digging into the drama between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves after game 3.

On this episode of The Bandwagon, Hannah and Zach start off by digging deep into the very silly drama between Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies and Orlando Arcia of the Atlanta Braves. Why was this a big deal? And what should the Braves have done in response?

We then go series-by-series recapping the division series, starting with a surprising sweep by the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers. This leads to a longer conversation about teams not being accurately defined by their regular season record, especially in the case of the Dodgers, who fell apart at exactly the wrong time.

Speaking of teams that are outperforming their regular season record, the Texas Rangers swept the Baltimore Orioles! Zach has a theory as to why their bullpen is turning into less of a weakness in the postseason than it was in the regular season, and he also has an interesting comparison that might make them a bigger contender to win it all that many would think.

In the way of the Rangers is the Houston Astros, who are headed for their 7th straight ALCS after defeating a young and talented Minnesota Twins team. Just like every year, the Astros seem inevitable, but there is reason to believe that the Rangers have just as strong a chance at winning that series as the Astros do.

Finally, Hannah and Zach identify their favorite playoff storylines from the Rangers, Astros and Diamondbacks and explain which teams they’re pulling for and why.

