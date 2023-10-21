MLB playoffs 2023: Diamondbacks stun Phillies with comeback in Game 4 to tie NLCS 2-2

On Friday in NLCS Game 4, the D-backs roared back from a three-run deficit to even the series — and literally made a splash while doing so.

Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks, NLCS Game 4: D-backs 6, Phillies 5 (Series tied 2-2)

Game summary:

The bottom of the seventh inning began with Arizona down 5-2 after the Phillies’ deep lineup churned out runs in four straight innings to erase an early 2-0 D-backs lead.

Kyle Schwarber homered in the fourth to put his team on the board. Brandon Marsh doubled in J.T. Realmuto to tie the game in the fifth. Alec Bohm singled in Schwarber and Trea Turner to take the lead in the sixth. In the seventh, Turner hit a sacrifice fly to score Johan Rojas for an insurance run.

It was the kind of game that felt familiar after so many overwhelming Phillies performances, but the D-Backs held their ground, limiting the damage to one or two runs each inning. Then they hit back.

A long rally scored a run – just one run – in the seventh, making it 5-3, and then Arizona got its chance against Craig Kimbrel, who allowed the walk-off win the previous night, in the eighth inning.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a leadoff double to get the crowd on its feet, and Alek Thomas hit a game-tying, two-run homer, right into the center-field pool at Chase Field.

The rally wasn’t over. The Phillies opted to stick with Kimbrel — a historically good reliever oddly prone to meltdowns — and soon watched him allow a single to Ketel Marte and a HBP of Corbin Carroll. Kimbrel was finally pulled for closer Jose Alvarado, who then allowed the game-winning single to Gabriel Moreno.

With the Diamondbacks suddenly in the lead, Arizona closer Paul Sewald came in and shut down the Phillies, earning a victory that will occupy a special place in D-backs history if they pull off a win in this series.

What’s next?

Game 5 is at 8:07 p.m. ET Saturday. It's Zack vs. Zac again, as Wheeler gets the ball for the Phillies opposite Gallen for the Diamondbacks. With this NLCS tied, it's now a best-of-three beginning with one more game in Arizona.