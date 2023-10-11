MLB playoffs ALDS, NLDS live tracker: Six teams in action as Astros, D-Backs look to close out their series

One team was eliminated from the MLB postseason Tuesday. After a 101-win regular season, the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles fell to the Texas Rangers in the ALDS. On Wednesday, two other teams — the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Dodgers — could fall.

The first game on the docket Wednesday features the one series guaranteed to go four games, as the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies managed to win Game 1 in Atlanta but lost in devastating fashion in Game 2.

The Houston Astros and Twins are the second game on the slate Wednesday. After a win in Game 3 on Tuesday, the Astros can close out the series with a win in Game 4. Limiting Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, who went 3-for-5 with a home run in Game 3, will be key for Minnesota.

The final game features the Dodgers battling the Arizona Diamondbacks to stay in the playoffs. After an excellent regular season, the Dodgers find themselves on the brink of elimination after falling in Game 1and Game 2. Lance Lynn will oppose Brandon Pfaadt with the Dodgers' season on the line.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and updates as six of the Division Series teams take the field Wednesday.