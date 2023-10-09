MLB playoffs NLDS Game 2 live tracker: Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers looking to bounce back in Game 2

It's a new day and a new week, and the Braves and Dodgers are looking for their first wins of the 2023 MLB postseason.

The Braves got caught standing still on Saturday against a Phillies team that was already running at maximum playoff speed. The 3-0 loss marked the first time this year that the Braves had been shut out at home. They'll look to turn things around Monday, with Max Fried taking the ball against Philly's Zack Wheeler.

As for the Dodgers, they're looking to bounce back from the worst outing of Clayton Kershaw's career on Saturday, a Game 1 defeat that saw the Diamondbacks score six runs in the first and tack on three more in the second. In Game 2, ace Zac Gallen goes for Arizona against Dodgers rookie Bobby Miller.

Stay tuned for more updates from Game 2 of the NLDS matchups.