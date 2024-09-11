MTV VMAs 2024: How to watch it live from the West Coast with a VPN

The MTV VMAs have been a pop culture touchstone for years, and this year's event promises some of this year's biggest celebrities and performers, with Megan Thee Stallion serving as host, and nominees like Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and Post Malone expected to attend. The very first Video Music Awards ceremony was held in 1984 at Radio City Music Hall and in the time since, the show has been broadcast from L.A., Las Vegas and Miami, but this year's VMAs will return to New York and will be held at Long Island's UBS Arena starting at 8 p.m. ET tonight. However, the event will not be simulcast live across the country, meaning viewers on the West Coast will have to wait until 8 p.m. PT to watch the show on a delay. However, with the help of a VPN you won't have to wait for the West Coast premiere and can watch the show live.

If you want to tune in to the 2024 MTV VMAs live but don't live on the East Coast, here's everything you need to know about how to watch it live with the help of a VPN, plus the full list of nominees, who’s performing and more.

When are the 2024 VMAs?

MTV’s 2024 Video Music Awards will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024.

2024 VMAs time:

The VMAs will start at 8 p.m. ET. The awards will not be simulcast on both coasts, so for West Coast viewers, the show will also air at 8 p.m. PT. The show will run for three hours, expected to end at 11 p.m. on both coasts. The VMAs Pre-Show will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

What channel are the VMAs on?

The MTV VMAs air on — you guessed it — MTV. The awards will also be simulcast across MTV sister networks BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand and VH1.

The awards ceremony will be available to stream on Paramount+, but only the following day, after it airs live, which sort of defeats the point of watching. So if you want to watch live but don't have cable, here's how you can catch the VMAs.

How to watch the 2024 MTV VMAs live with a VPN:

If you live on the West Coast and still want to watch the VMAs live, you can do just that with the help of a VPN. A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you're looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to a live broadcast of the VMAs, a VPN can help you out.

After getting set up with ExpressVPN, simply change your VPN location to a city with an EDT time zone and sign in to MTV.com with your cable provider's information and click the Live TV tab or sign in on your computer to a live TV streaming service such as Philo or DirecTV.

Note: you'll need access to a live TV streaming service (or traditional cable provider) to do this. We've got a list below of the ones that offer free trials, so while this will add an extra step to the process, it shouldn't cost you anything.

Some TVs and streaming sticks (like the Amazon Fire Stick) offer an ExpressVPN app in their respective app stores. Otherwise, the best way to watch would be on a computer, tablet or mobile device. So to recap: Sign up for and download the ExpressVPN app, sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming service (you probably haven't used your email with Philo before, so try that one first), then change your location to an East Coast city — you could even place yourself right in New York where the show is being held! Then you should be able to watch it live in real time, and not on a delay.

Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

How to watch the 2024 MTV VMAs without cable:

Who is hosting the 2024 VMAs?

Megan Thee Stallion will host the VMAs this year. The “Savage” singer will also perform at the awards.

VMA Performers 2024:

Eminem will open the VMAs with a performance. Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, Lenny Kravitz, Halsey, LL Cool J and Benson Boone are also slated to perform. Katy Perry will perform a best hits medley in honor of her Video Vanguard Award.

2024 VMA presenters:

This year's VMA presenters include TikTok star Addison Rae, Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg, Big Sean, Busta Rhymes, Carson Daly, Cyndi Lauper, Måneskin's Damiano David, Lil Nas X, Halle Bailey, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, Naomi Scott, Paris Hilton and Suki Waterhouse.

Who is nominated at the VMAs this year?

Taylor Swift leads the pack of nominees this year with 12 nods. Post Malone, Swift’s collaborator on “Fortnite,” is up for 11. Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Ariana Grande and Olivia Rodrigo are also top nominees this year.