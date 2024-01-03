MVP favorite Lamar Jackson will sit in Week 18, Ravens to start Tyler Huntley vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens have a bye in the first round of the playoffs, but head coach John Harbaugh is giving his star QB Lamar Jackson an extra week to rest up.

Harbaugh announced Wednesday that Jackson will not play in the Ravens' regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. Backup Tyler Huntley will start instead.

John Harbaugh announced Lamar Jackson will not play in the regular season finale. Tyler Huntley will start. pic.twitter.com/JEY46qcvTz — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 3, 2024

This was likely an easy decision for Harbaugh to make. The Ravens have locked up the bye and home field advantage throughout the playoffs, so there's no need to risk the likely MVP's health on a game that is meaningless as far as the playoffs are concerned. This will also allow Jackson to get 19 total days of rest before he plays his next game.

Jackson is far from the only starting quarterback who will be riding the bench this weekend. The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, both playoff teams, will be sending their backups out when they face off against each other on Sunday. Sam Darnold will play while Brock Purdy sits, and Carson Wentz will start in place of Matthew Stafford.

Two other playoff teams are also resting their starters: the Cleveland Browns will rest Joe Flacco (Jeff Driskel will start instead), and the Kansas City Chiefs will rest Patrick Mahomes (Blaine Gabbert will start).

While the Ravens have nothing meaningful to play for as far as football is concerned, the Steelers are fighting for a playoff spot. They're in a must-win position, so they're probably thrilled that they'll be facing a Ravens team missing its star quarterback and MVP favorite.