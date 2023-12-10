Myles Garrett calls officiating a 'travesty,' says they should be held to same standard as players

Poor officiating has been a recurring theme this NFL season. Complaining about officiating is common most seasons, but it seems like there has been more to fret about this season.

Usually it's fans or commentators pointing out officiating mistakes. Players and coaches can be fined for it. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was too fed up to care.

Garrett unloaded on the officials, and that came after his team won. The Browns beat the Jacksonville Jaguars and Garrett had pointed words about the officiating.

Garrett called the officiating a "travesty," and said officials should be "under the same microscope we are" in a postgame press conference via Camryn Justice of WEWS.

Garrett saying he has a lot of respect for the officials, and adding that they have a hard job probably isn't going to save him from a fine. But he said what many NFL fans have been talking about all season.

Most of Garrett's gripes seemed to be about offensive linemen getting away with fouls on him, though a questionable pass interference on the Jaguars' last drive set them up for a touchdown.

Garrett isn't wrong that in a league that loves fining its players massive amounts for a wide array of violations, officials don't face that same scrutiny. They don't answer questions from the media after games, only to pool reporters after the most controversial plays. If they're punished for bad calls we rarely hear about it.

Garrett was fed up. Not much is going to change, however. Other than Garrett likely getting a fine notice from the league.