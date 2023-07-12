Mystics guard Ariel Atkins carried off court with left ankle sprain vs. Storm

Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins was carried off the court on Tuesday night at Entertainment & Sports Arena after going down with what looked like a serious ankle injury.

Atkins, just before halftime of their game against the Seattle Storm, collapsed to the court in the middle of the lane after rolling her left ankle. The game quickly stopped as the training staff and her teammates came to help. They put several towels over her ankle and leg, and then carried her off the court and directly into the locker room.

Uh-oh. Ariel Atkins carried off the court. Looked like she initially grabbed her ankle area. #wnba pic.twitter.com/YEoWrI9YzL — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) July 11, 2023

Speficis of the injury are not yet known, though the Mystics ruled her out at the break with a left ankle sprain.

Just minutes before she went down, Atkins set the Mystics’ all-time record for 3-pointers made by draining her 309th career bucket from behind the arc.

Atkins left the game with five points, three assists and two steals in 11 minutes. Atkins, 26, entered the game averaging 12.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game this season, her sixth with the Mystics.

Rhyne Howard to replace Elena Delle Donne in All-Star Game

Atkins’ injury was the latest the Mystics have dealt with in recent days.

Mystics veteran Elena Delle Donne re-injured her left ankle in the seocnd quarter of their loss to the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon. Delle Donne landed on DeWanna Bonner’s foot while trying to contest a shot and rolled her left ankle hard. She quickly walked off the court to the locker room, and was ruled out of the game.

Delle Donne had just returned from an ankle injury, too. She was also named one of 12 reserves for the All-Star Game this weekend, something she will now miss.

The WNBA announced on Tuesday that Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard will replace Delle Donne in the All-Star Game this weekend.

Howard, 23, has averaged 18.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season in Atlanta. The All-Star Game is set for Saturday in Las Vegas.