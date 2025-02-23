NASCAR: Christopher Bell wins with last-lap pass at Atlanta

Christopher Bell won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta with a last-lap pass before a crash on the backstretch.

Bell passed Kyle Larson on the last lap and finished ahead of Larson and Hocevar as Josh Berry got crashed on the final lap. The caution came out before the finish line a day before NASCAR race control didn’t throw a caution for a large crash on the final lap in the Xfinity Series.

In the drivers’ meeting ahead of Sunday’s race, NASCAR admitted it erred in not throwing the caution on Saturday because of the size of the crash.