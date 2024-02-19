NBA All-Star Game becomes shooting showcase for MVP Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton in blowout East win

Sunday's NBA All-Star Game turned into an extension of Saturday's 3-point shooting contest.

Hometown All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard put on a show from long distance as the Eastern Conference cruised to a 211-186 win over the Western Conference. The East effort marked the first 200-point performance in All-Star Game history. Lillard, fresh of his second straight 3-point contest victory, earned MVP honors on a 39-point night.

As usual for the All-Star Game, defense was at a premium on Sunday as the West did little to keep things competitive after the East opened a 53-47 first-quarter lead. Haliburton got off to a scorching start in his first appearance as an All-Star starter, hitting five 3-pointers in a span of 92 seconds to give the East an early 20-14 lead. The run set the Pacers guard up as the early MVP favorite for the Indianapolis All-Star Game.

LOGO HALI 😱



He's 5/5 to start the game in front of the home fans!#NBAAllStar Game on TNT pic.twitter.com/5JvuNI9CPj — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2024

But Lillard went on his own binge through the second quarter and entered halftime with 22 points on a 6-of-11 effort from 3-point distance. By then, the East led, 104-89 in the highest-scoring half in All-Star Game history.

In the third quarter, LIllard showed off his ridiculous range with a halfcourt 3-pointer.

DAMIAN LILLARD FROM HALF COURT 😱



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/LkVoieR4tL — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 19, 2024

He rested for much of the fourth quarter and finished with 39 points and six assists while shooting 11 of 23 from 3-point distance. Haliburton tallied 32 points, seven rebounds and six assists while shooting 10 of 14 from 3-point distance.

In the end, East players combined to hit 42 of 97 (43.3%) 3-pointers, shattering the previous record of 36 for a single team in an All-Star Game. Jaylen Brown got in on the shooting showcase with a 36-point effort off the bench while connecting on 6 of 12 shots from long distance.