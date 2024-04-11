NBA Daily Playoff Picture: Pelicans-Kings has high stakes, plus a big showdown in the East

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on Sunday. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
1. Denver Nuggets (56-24)
Clinched playoff berth
Net rating: 5.4
Magic number for No. 1 seed: 2
Remaining schedule: @SAS, @MEM
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 3)
No relevant tiebreakers
2. Minnesota Timberwolves (55-25)
Clinched playoff berth
Net rating: 6.6
Magic number for top-two seed: 2
Remaining schedule: ATL, PHX
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 3)
Own tiebreakers against: Nuggets
3. Oklahoma City Thunder (55-25)
Clinched playoff berth
Net rating: 6.6
Magic number for top-two seed: Do not control destiny
Remaining schedule: MIL, DAL
Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 3)
Own tiebreakers against: Nuggets
4. Los Angeles Clippers (51-29)
Clinched playoff berth
Net rating: 3.6
Magic number for No. 4 seed: 1
Remaining schedule: UTA, HOU
Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 5)
Own tiebreakers against: Mavericks
5. Dallas Mavericks (50-30)
Clinched playoff berth
Net rating: 3.0
Magic number for No. 4 seed: Do not control destiny
Remaining schedule: DET, @OKC
Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 5)
No relevant tiebreakers
6. New Orleans Pelicans (47-32)
Net rating: 4.8
Magic number for playoff berth: 3
Remaining schedule: @SAC, @GSW, LAL
Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Kings
7. Phoenix Suns (47-33)
Net rating: 3.0
Magic number for top-eight seed: 1
Remaining schedule: @SAC, @MIN
Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed (clinched no lower than No. 9)
Own tiebreakers against: Pelicans, Warriors
8. Sacramento Kings (45-34)
Net rating: 1.5
Magic number for top-eight seed: 3
Remaining schedule: NOP, PHX, POR
Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Lakers
9. Los Angeles Lakers (45-35)
Net rating: 0.4
Magic number for No. 9 seed: Do not control destiny
Remaining schedule: @MEM, @NOP
Highest possible finish: No. 7 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Suns
10. Golden State Warriors (44-35)
Net rating: 2.4
Magic number for No. 9 seed: 3
Remaining schedule: @POR, NOP, UTA
Highest possible finish: No. 7 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Lakers
Thursday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)
Warriors at Blazers (10 p.m.)
GSW will be eliminated from contention for a top-eight seed with a loss and a SAC win
Pelicans at Kings (10 p.m., TNT)
NOP clinches at least a top-seven seed with a win
SAC will be eliminated from contention for a guaranteed playoff berth with a loss
PHX clinches at least a top-eight seed with a SAC loss
EASTERN CONFERENCE
1. Boston Celtics (62-17)
Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)
2. Milwaukee Bucks (49-31)
Clinched playoff berth
Net rating: 3.2
Magic number for No. 2 seed: 1
Remaining schedule: @OKC, @ORL
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 4)
Own tiebreakers against: Knicks
3. New York Knicks (47-32)
Clinched playoff berth
Net rating: 5.0
Magic number for top-four seed: 2
Remaining schedule: @BOS, BKN, CHI
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 6)
Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Heat, 76ers
4. Cleveland Cavaliers (47-33)
Net rating: 2.6
Magic number for playoff berth: 1
Remaining schedule: IND, CHA
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 7)
Own tiebreakers against: Heat
5. Orlando Magic (46-34)
Net rating: 2.0
Magic number for playoff berth: 2
Remaining schedule: @PHI, MIL
Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, Pacers
6. Indiana Pacers (46-34)
Net rating: 2.6
Magic number for playoff berth: 1
Remaining schedule: @CLE, ATL
Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Bucks, Knicks, 76ers, Heat
7. Philadelphia 76ers (45-35)
Net rating: 2.8
Magic number for playoff berth: Do not control destiny
Remaining schedule: ORL, BKN
Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Magic
8. Miami Heat (44-36)
Net rating: 1.4
Magic number for playoff berth: Do not control destiny
Remaining schedule: TOR, TOR
Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)
Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Magic
9. Chicago Bulls (37-42)
Clinched play-in berth
Net rating: -2.1
Magic number for No. 9 seed: 1
Remaining schedule: @DET, @WAS, @NYK
Highest possible finish: No. 9 seed
Own tiebreakers against: Hawks
10. Atlanta Hawks (36-44)
Clinched play-in berth
Net rating: -1.6
Magic number for No. 9 seed: Do not control destiny
Remaining schedule: @MIN, @IND
Highest possible finish: No. 9 seed
No relevant tiebreakers
Thursday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)
Bulls at Pistons (7 p.m.)
With a win, CHI clinches the No. 9 seed and homecourt advantage against ATL in a play-in tournament elimination game
Knicks at Celtics (7:30 p.m., TNT)
NYK clinches at least a top-five seed with a win
NYK will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss
MIL clinches at least a top-three seed with a NYK loss