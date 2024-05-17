NBA Draft Combine reactions: Edey oh my, Bronny James is ready & whose stock is rising? | On the Clock with Krysten Peek

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.

Krysten & Kyle chat about what they saw at the combine this week, including spectacular performances from Purdue's Zach Edey, an impressive showing from UConn's contingent including Cam Spencer & Alex Karaban and which deeper prospects saw their stocks rise over the week.

Later, the two chat about Bronny James' showing at the combine, how he looks as a prospect, his composure through a media circus that not many other players experience, how he's shaping up to be a sure-fire draft pick next month and which team is reportedly going to try to make a play to draft him ahead of the Lakers.

Closing out the show, Krysten asks Kyle to make the pick! Who should the Atlanta Hawks choose with the number one overall pick at the top of next month's draft? Should it be Alex Sarr or a dark horse candidate?

(2:05) Zach Edey, UConn & other combine standouts

(20:55) Bronny James will be drafted this year

(26:45) Make the pick! Who should Atlanta draft?

