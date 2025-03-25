NBA salary cap to reportedly increase by 10% to $154.6 million

NBA teams were informed by the league on Tuesday that the salary cap for the 2025-26 season will increase by 10%, ESPN's Bobby Marks reported.

With that increase of roughly $14 million, the salary cap for each team is projected to be $154.6 million, a record-high for the league. The luxury tax for exceeding the cap, which allows for teams re-signing their own players, mid-level exceptions, etc. — is projected at $187.9 million.

The Brooklyn Nets project to be the one team with more than $50 million in salary cap space for 2025-26. Brooklyn is currently expected to have $91.8 million available, according to Spotrac. Only two other teams are projected to have at least $20 million in cap space: the Detroit Pistons ($24.6 million) and New Orleans Pelicans ($21.6 million).

Additionally, the first apron — the limit at which teams can go over the salary cap — is projected at $195.9 million with the second apron set at $207.8 million. Teams exceeding the second apron would invoke penalties including not being able to use the mid-level exception to sign players or combine salaries to fit trades under the cap.

Among the top players expected to be available as free agents are LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, though all three have a player option. Brook Lopez, Clint Capela and Bruce Brown are among the top available unrestricted free agents.