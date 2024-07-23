NBA Summer League: Heat overcome Scotty Pippen Jr.'s 29 points to defeat Grizzlies, 120–118

Pelle Larsson hit a floater in overtime, leading the Miami Heat to a 120–118 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Summer League championship. Under Summer League rules, the first team to score seven points in overtime wins.

Josh Christopher led the Heat with 24 points, hitting six 3-pointers. He was named Summer League MVP after averaging 19.3 points as Miami finished 6–0. Alondes Williams and Kel'el Ware each added 20 points, while Cole Swider scored 19 and Larsson finished with 20. Before the final game, Ware was named to the All-Summer League first team.

The Grizzlies were led by Jake LaRavia's 32 points and six rebounds, while Scotty Pippen Jr. continued a breakout performance during the 11-day showcase with 29 points and 11 assists. GG Jackson II added 28 points and nine rebounds for Memphis, which finished Summer League play with a 5–1 record.

Based on his Summer League showing, Pippen appears to be playing himself into a regular roster spot. His standout performance was in the semifinals on Sunday versus the Los Angeles Clippers, during which he compiled a triple-double of 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Pippen, 23, is the son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen and going into his second season with Memphis. He joined the Grizzlies on a two-way contract and played 21 games (starting 16), averaging 12.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists, He also hit 42% of his 72 3-point attempts.