Nebraska is almost back & the House Case settlement is in jeopardy | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

What is Matt Rhule building at Nebraska? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde look back at the impressive victory for the Cornhuskers this weekend. They evaluate the job head coach Matt Rhule has done rebuilding the program, and project if they have a shot finish at the top of the Big Ten in 2024.

Additionally, on today's show, they revisit comments from Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman after the Northern Illinois upset. Dellenger then provides an update on the House v. NCAA case, explaining why it may fall apart at the last second.

Later, they look at the unique matchups this weekend of Texas State vs. Arizona State and UNLV vs. Nebraska. The show wraps up with Wetzel sharing the story of an unjust reversal of a student winning a field goal-kicking competition during Purdue's last game.

(2:46) Matt Rhule is building Nebraska

(15:04) Marcus Freeman takes the blame

(18:42) House v. NCAA update

(41:25) Arizona State vs. Texas State

(48:49) UNLV vs. Kansas

(50:49) People's Court: field goal review controversy

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts