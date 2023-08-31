Nebraska volleyball sets world record for attendance at women's sporting event

Nebraska volleyball stands alone, and not just in the volleyball world, or the NCAA world.

The Cornhuskers set a world record for attendance at a women's sporting event on Wednesday, gathering 92,003 fans at Memorial Stadium for a match against Omaha to break the previous mark of 91,648 set by FC Barcelona Femení last year.

The number not only broke the women's world record, it also set the attendance record for Memorial Stadium, where the Huskers play football.

— Nebraska Volleyball (@HuskerVB) August 31, 2023

Wednesday was the culmination of an arms race to hold the record for an NCAA regular season volleyball match. Nebraska set a record with 15,797 last year in a match at Creighton, but that was broken one week later when rival Wisconsin pulled 16,833 fans into the Kohl Center.

Nebraska announced its plans to take back the record back in April and quickly sold out of its 82,900 tickets, but then opened up thousands more standing room-only tickets. With the volleyball court only covering part of the football field, many more fans were able to fit in the stadium.

The result was an atmosphere never before seen at a volleyball match:

— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 31, 2023

Nebraska, ranked fourth in the country behind No. 1 Wisconsin, won the match in a 3-0 sweep of Omaha.