The Netflix Cup: How to watch Netflix's first live golf tournament

Netflix is finally making its first foray into live sports, starting with an oddball mash-up of two of their biggest sports docuseries hits: Full Swing and Drive to Survive. Next Tuesday, live from Las Vegas, Nevada, F1 and golf stars alike from both shows will team up to compete in an eight-hole golf tournament. The inaugural event kicks off the week leading up to F1's big debut of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix. Want to watch the streamer's first-ever attempt at a live sporting event — and some F1 drivers first-ever attempt at competing in a golf tournament? Here's everything you need to know to tune into The 2023 Netflix Cup.

How to watch the 2023 Netflix Cup:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 14

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Game: The Netflix Cup

TV channel/streaming: Netflix

What is The Netflix Cup?

The Netflix Cup will see F1 drivers and star golfers team up for an eight-hole golf tournament. Four pairs — made up of one pro golfer and one F1 star — will compete for the very first Netflix Cup. The top two PGA/F1 teams will advance to the winner-take-all ninth hole at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Who’s playing in The Netflix Cup?

The Netflix Cup's roster is made up of stars from Netflix's two hit sports docuseries, Drive to Survive and Full Swing.

Formula 1 drivers:

Alex Albon (Williams Racing)

Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team)

Lando Norris (McLaren Racing)

Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari)

PGA Tour golfers:

Rickie Fowler

Max Homa

Collin Morikawa

Justin Thomas

When is the Netflix Cup?

The first Netflix Cup tournament will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. ET. The tournament will stream live.

How to watch The Netflix Cup

