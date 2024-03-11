NFL 2024 free-agent rankings: Top 5 defensive lineman group includes plenty of quality players

Some positions have very few tantalizing options in free agency this offseason. If you want an impact tight end, you're not going to find one in March.

But for teams looking for defensive line help, there are some intriguing players about to hit free agency.

Defensive line (including edge rushers) is the strongest position in free agency. In our top 25 overall free agents as the offseason began, six of the top eight were on the defensive front including No. 1 free agent Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones signed a big extension before the legal tampering period started, but there are still many intriguing talents about to hit the market.

Here are the top five defensive linemen/edge rushers in free agency:

1. Miami Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins

Wilkins has been a good, dependable player since being a first-round pick out of Clemson. The Dolphins have cap issues so they didn't give Wilkins the franchise tag, setting up a bidding war for the defensive tackle. Wilkins is good against the run and had nine sacks last season. He's at a prime age and is about to get paid very well.

2. Minnesota Vikings EDGE Danielle Hunter

Double-digit sacks is pretty much an expectation for Hunter. He has had at least 10 sacks in four of his last five seasons, and it would have been five-for-five if he wasn't limited to seven games in 2021 due to injury. He's about to turn 30 years old this season but there's no reason to believe he can't have another double-digit sack season.

3. Seattle Seahawks DL Leonard Williams

During last season, the Seahawks were pushing for the playoffs and traded a second- and fifth-round pick to the New York Giants for Williams. That speaks to Williams' value, even as he enters his age 30 season. He's a proven, versatile veteran.

4. New York Jets EDGE Bryce Huff

Huff is a fascinating player. Before last season he was an undrafted player with 8.5 sacks in three seasons. Then he exploded for 10 sacks last season and the advanced stats confirmed he had a true breakout season. He'll be just 26 years old next season. Teams just have to worry about the risk of paying big for a player who had one huge season practically out of nowhere.

5. Houston Texans EDGE Jonathan Greenard

Greenard picked a good time to set a career high in sacks. He had 12.5 last season right before he could hit free agency. Greenard, a third-round pick in 2020, has been a quality defender his entire NFL career when he has been healthy. He'll turn 27 in May and be a nice addition to some team's pass rush if he doesn't come back to Houston.