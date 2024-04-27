NFL Draft: Adonai Mitchell says he's 'kind of pissed' after slide to Colts in second roun

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was one of the fastest wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft, and one of its fastest fallers.

Mitchell's slide ended in the second round Friday when the Indianapolis Colts selected him 52nd overall. Many had seen him being a candidate for a late first-round pick, but he wound up being the 11th wide receiver taken.

Judging from what he had to say with Colts reporters, Mitchell was expecting to be a first-round pick too:

Adonai Mitchell starts off his first Colts interview in an interesting way.



"I'm just kind of pissed."



He doesn't seem very happy with how the draft has played out, but he said he's grateful to the Colts and ready to get to work. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) April 27, 2024

Mitchell entered the draft after one season at Texas, where he transferred after two seasons as a secondary weapon at Georgia. He developed into a high-speed weapon in Austin opposite the even speedier Xavier Worthy, posting 845 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

That was a solid enough base, but then Mitchell rose up boards during the pre-draft process. He was always seen as a high-upside prospect and his measurables backed that up with a 4.34 40-yard dash and 11-feet, four-inch broad jump. Yahoo Sports ' Nate Tice ranked him as the No. 24 prospect in the draft, though he noted his "discipline and effort still have room for improvement."

NFL decision-makers apparently had similar concerns, but Mitchell will at least get to join a young and rising Colts team that already features Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs on offense.