NFL Draft grades: Seattle Seahawks nailed their first pick, but it was a mixed bag after that

Overall Seattle Seahawks grade: C+

Mixed feelings is the best way to describe the Seahawks' draft. On one hand, they did grab a potentially disruptive defensive lineman in Byron Murphy — a piece they desperately needed. They also found someone who can compete for a starting role on the offensive line with Christian Haynes in the third round. Still, their Day 3 picks leave a bit to be desired, especially with no second-round pick this year due to the Leonard Williams trade.

Favorite Pick: Christian Haynes, G, UConn (81st overall)

Hard not to love this selection for Seattle. Haynes is talented enough to start right away, which is imperative for a team that needs starters at guard. This is a pick that can pay immediate dividends and we might be looking back at this pick in December wondering why Haynes didn’t go a whole lot higher.

Least Favorite Pick: Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEP (118th overall)

This linebacker class was very shaky overall, but the Seahawks still drafted someone who's not really close to being ready to play in the NFL. Perhaps Mike Macdonald is the guru to unlock a starting linebacker in Knight, but he’s probably going to wind up a special teams player.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 16: Byron Murphy, DL, TexasRound 3, Pick 81: Christian Haynes, OL, UConnRound 4, Pick 118: Tyrice Knight, LB, UTEPRound 4, Pick 121: AJ Barner, TE, MichiganRound 5, Pick 136: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, AuburnRound 6, Pick 179: Sataoa Laumea, OL, UtahRound 6, Pick 192: D.J. James, CB, AuburnRound 6, Pick 207: Michel Jerrell, OT, Findlay