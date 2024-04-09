NFL Draft primer: Dolphins need to protect Tua Tagovailoa and reload on defense

2023 record: 11-6, lost in wild-card round
Draft picks per round
1st Round: No. 212nd Round: No. 555th Round: No. 1586th Round: No. 184 (Bears)6th Round: No. 1987th Round: No. 241
Top needs
Offensive lineTight endCornerbackDefensive line
The Dolphins need a major upgrade to their offensive line if they want to maximize Tua Tagovailoa and their speedy wide receivers. They have a great one-two punch at cornerback with Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller, who they signed in free agency, but getting younger there isn't a bad idea. They also need reinforcements on the defensive line after losing DT Christian Wilkins to the Raiders.
Best first-round fits
Graham Barton, OL, Duke OLAmarius Mims, OT, GeorgiaTerrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
Best Day 2 fits
Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, TexasEnnis Rakestraw Jr., CB, MissouriZach Frazier, OL, West Virginia
How they did last draft
The Dolphins drafted only four players last year and earned a B. They hit a home run in running back De'Von Achane. They'll get a few more swings at the bat during this draft, which is pivotal for them.
Dream fantasy draft pick
Miami is unlikely to make major adjustments to its offensive skill talent; the draft focus figures to be on the offensive and defensive lines. The offense could still go to the moon, it's just going to require better health than we saw in 2023. A receiver in the second half of the draft makes sense, but a tight end is less likely after the team added Jonnu Smith. Our fantasy prospectus of the Dolphins is unlikely to change after three days in Detroit. — Scott Pianowski