NFL free agency tracker 2025: Signings, trades, roster moves for all 32 teams

In the NFL, every season is football season, so as winter starts to give way to spring and the new league year opens, the flurry of moves from around the league is in full swing with big name quarterbacks changing places and a Super Bowl-winning defense looking very different heading into the 2025 season among the top headlines. Several huge names have also cashed in while staying put at the new league year opens with superstars Josh Allen, Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett all breaking records with extensions to remain in Buffalo, Las Vegas and Cleveland, respectively.

So how's you favorite team faring? Yahoo Sports has you covered with the additions for all 32 teams in our 2025 NFL free agency tracker.

Arizona Cardinals

Josh Sweat

EDGE4 years$76.4 millionSigned

Baron Browning

OLB2 years$15 millionRe-signed

Evan Brown

OL2 years$11.5 millionRe-signed

Akeem Davis-Gaither

LB2 years$11 millionSigned

Joey Blount

S2 years$4.75 millionRe-signed

Aaron Brewer

LS1 yearN/ARe-signed

Atlanta Falcons

Jake Matthews

LT2 years$45 millionRe-signed

Liam McCullough

LS4 yearsN/ARe-signed

Divine Deablo

LB2 years$14 millionSigned

Baltimore Ravens

Ronnie Stanley

LT3 years$60 millionRe-signed

Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen

QB

6 years

$330 million

Re-signed

Greg Rousseau

EDGE

4 years

$80 million

Re-signed

Khalil Shakir

WR

4 years

$60.2 million

Re-signed

Terrel Bernard

LB

4 years

$50 million

Re-signed

Josh Palmer

WR

3 years

$36 million

Signed

Reid Ferguson

LS

4 years

N/A

Re-signed

Michael Hoecht

DT

3 years

$24 million

Signed

Carolina Panthers

Jaycee Horn

CB4 years$100 millionRe-signed

Tershawn Wharton

DT3 years$54 millionSigned

Tre'Von Moehrig

S3 years$51 millionSigned

Michael Jackson

CB2 years$14.5 millionRe-signed

Patrick Jones II

EDGE2 years$20 millionSigned

Tommy Tremble

TE2 years$10.5 millionRe-signed

Andy Dalton

QB2 years$8 millionRe-signed

Austin Corbett

C1 year$3 millionRe-signed

Chicago Bears

Dayo Odeyingbo

EDGE3 years$48 millionSigned

Grady Jarrett

DT3 years$43.5 millionSigned

Drew Dalman

C3 years$42 millionSigned

Jonah Jackson

OLN/AN/ATrade with Rams

Joe Thuney

OGN/AN/ATrade with Chiefs

Amen Ogbongbemiga

LB2 years$5 millionRe-signed

Josh Blackwell

CB2 yearsN/ARe-signed

Chris Williams

DTRFA tenderN/ARe-signed

Durham Smythe

TE1 yearN/ASigned

Tarvarius Moore

S1 yearN/ASigned

Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins

WRFranchise tagN/ARe-signed

B.J. Hill

DL3 years$33 millionRe-signed

Mike Gesicki

TE3 years$25.5 millionRe-signed

Joseph Ossai

EDGE1 year$7 millionRe-signed

Cody Ford

OL2 years$6 millionRe-signed

Oren Burks

LB2 years$5 millionRe-signed

Marco Wilson

CB1 year$1.52 millionRe-signed

Tanner Hudson

TE1 yearN/ARe-signed

Cal Adomitis

LS1 yearN/ARe-signed

Tedarrell Slaton

DT2 years$15.1 millionSigned

Samaje Perine

RB2 years$3.8 millionSigned

Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett

EDGE

4 years

$160 million

Re-signed

Cornelius Lucas

OT

2 years

$10 million

Signed

Kenny Pickett

QB

1 year remaining

$2.6 million

Trade with Eagles

Dallas Cowboys

Osa Odighizuwa

DT4 years$80 millionRe-signed

Markquese Bell

S3 years$12 millionRe-signed

Trent Sieg

LS3 years$4.45 millionRe-signed

C.J. Goodwin

CB1 year$1.42 millionRe-signed

Solomon Thomas

DT2 years$8 millionSigned

Rob Jones

OL1 year$4.75 millionSigned

Javonte Williams

RB1 year$3 millionSigned

Denver Broncos

D.J. Jones

DT3 years$39 millionRe-signed

Jarrett Stidham

QB2 years$12 millionRe-signed

Talanoa Hufanga

S3 years$45 millionSigned

Dre Greenlaw

LB3 years$35 millionSigned

Matt Peart

OT2 years$7 millionSigned

Detroit Lions

Derrick Barnes

LB3 years$25.5 millionRe-signed

Marcus Davenport

EDGE1 year$4.75 millionRe-signed

Zeke Turner

LB1 yearN/ARe-signed

Morgan Cox

LS1 yearN/ARe-signed

D.J. Reed

CB3 years$48 millionSigned

Green Bay Packers

Brandon McManus

K3 years$15.3 millionRe-signed

Isaiah McDuffie

LB2 years$8 millionRe-signed

Aaron Banks

G4 years$77 millionSigned

Nate Hobbs

CB4 years$48 millionSigned

Houston Texans

Christian Kirk

WR

1 year remaining

$15.5 million

Traded (Jaguars)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

S

2 years remaining

$19 million

Traded (Eagles)

Derek Barnett

EDGE

1 year

$5 million

Re-signed

Dare Ogunbowale

RB

1 year

$2 million

Re-signed

Jake Hansen

LB

1 year

$1.7 million

Re-signed

Tremon Smith

CB/KR

2 years

$7 million

Signed

Sheldon Rankins

DT

1 year

$7 million

Signed

Darrell Taylor

EDGE

1 year

$5.25 million

Signed

Braxton Berrios

WR

1 year

$2 million

Signed

Justin Watson

WR

1 year

N/A

Signed

Indianapolis Colts

Ashton Dulin

WR

2 years

$8.5 million

Re-signed

Braden Smith

RT

1 year (reworked)

$16.75 million

Re-signed

Camryn Bynum

S

4 years

$60 million

Signed

Charvarius Ward

CB

3 years

$60 million

Signed

Daniel Jones

QB

1 year

$14 million

Signed

Jacksonville Jaguars

Patrick Mekari

OL

3 years

$37.5 million

Signed

Jourdan Lewis

CB

3 years

$30 million

Signed

Eric Murray

S

3 years

$22.5 million

Signed

Robert Hainsey

C

3 years

$21 million

Signed

Dyami Brown

WR

1 year

$10 million

Signed

Nick Mullens

QB

2 years

$6.5 million

Signed

Johnny Mundt

TE

2 years

$5.5 million

Signed

Hunter Long

TE

2 years

$5 million

Signed

Chuma Edoga

OT

2 years

$7 million

Signed

Kansas City Chiefs

Trey Smith

OG

Franchise tag

$23.4 million

Re-signed

Nick Bolton

LB

3 years

$45 million

Re-signed

Hollywood Brown

WR

1 year

$11 million

Re-signed

James Winchester

LS

1 year

$1.65 million

Re-signed

Jaylon Moore

OT

2 years

$30 million

Signed

Elijah Mitchell

RB

1 year

$3.5 million

Signed

Matt Araiza

P

ERFA tender, 1 year

$960,000

Signed

Las Vegas Raiders

Maxx Crosby

EDGE3 years$106.5 millionRe-signed

Adam Butler

DT3 years$16.5 millionRe-signed

Malcolm Koonce

EDGE1 year$12 millionRe-signed

Isaiah Pola-Mao

S2 years$8.45 millionRe-signed

Elandon Roberts

LB1 year$3 millionRe-signed

Jeremy Chinn

S2 years$16 millionSigned

Alex Cappa

OG2 years$11 millionSigned

Lonnie Johnson Jr.

SN/AN/ASigned

Los Angeles Chargers

Elijah Molden

CB3 years$18.75 millionRe-signed

Khalil Mack

EDGE1 year$18 millionRe-signed

Bradley Bozeman

CMulti-year dealN/ARe-signed

JK Scott

P2 years$6 millionRe-signed

Teair Tart

DL1 year$5.5 millionRe-signed

Donte Jackson

CB2 years$13 millionSigned

Najee Harris

RB1 year$9.25 millionSigned

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford

QB

2 years

$58 million

Restructure

Jimmy Garoppolo

QB

1 year

$11 million

Re-signed

Davante Adams

WR

2 years

$46 million

Signed

Poona Ford

DT

3 years

$29.6 million

Signed

Miami Dolphins

Elijah Campbell

DB1 year$1.9 millionRe-signed

James Daniels

OL3 years$24 millionSigned

Zach Wilson

QB1 year$6 millionSigned

Ifeatu Melifonwu

S1 year$4 millionSigned

Larry Borom

OLN/AN/ASigned

Minnesota Vikings

Byron Murphy

CB3 years$66 millionRe-signed

Aaron Jones

RB2 years$20 millionRe-signed

Theo Jackson

S2 years$12.615 millionRe-signed

Ryan Wright

P1 year$1.75 millionRe-signed

Will Fries

OG5 years$88 millionSigned

Jonathan Allen

DT3 years$60 millionSigned

Ryan Kelly

C2 years$18 millionSigned

Isaiah Rodgers

CB2 years$15 millionSigned

Javon Hargrave

DTN/AN/ASigned

New England Patriots

Milton Williams

DT4 years$104 millionSigned

Carlton Davis

CB3 years$60 millionSigned

Harold Landry

EDGE3 years$43.5 millionSigned

Robert Spillane

LB3 years$37 millionSigned

Morgan Moses

OT3 years$24 millionSigned

Mack Hollins

WR2 years$8.4 millionSigned

Josh Dobbs

QB2 years$8 millionSigned

Khyiris Tonga

DT1 year$2.7 millionSigned

New Orleans Saints

Chase Young

EDGE

3 years

$51 million

Re-signed

Nathan Shepherd

DT

2 years

N/A

Restructure

New York Giants

Darius Slayton

WR3 years$36 millionRe-signed

Jamie Gillan

P3 years$9 millionRe-signed

Tommy DeVito

QB1 year$1.03 millionRe-signed

Chris Manhertz

TE1 yearN/ARe-signed

Paulson Adebo

CB3 years$54 millionSigned

Jevon Holland

S3 years$45 millionSigned

Chauncey Golston

DL3 years$19.5 millionSigned

James Hudson III

OT2 years$12 millionSigned

Roy Robertson-Harris

DT2 years$9 millionSigned

Chris Board

LB2 years$6 millionSigned

New York Jets

Jamien Sherwood

LB3 years$45 millionRe-signed

Tony Adams

SRFA tenderN/ARe-signed

Justin Fields

QB2 years$40 millionSigned

Brandon Stephens

CB3 years$36 millionSigned

Andre Cisco

S1 year$10 millionSigned

Philadelphia Eagles

Zach Baun

LB

3 years

$51 million

Re-signed

Saquon Barkley

RB

2 years

$41.2 million

Re-signed

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

QB

2 years remaining

$3.32 million

Traded (Browns)

Kenyon Green

OG

1 year remaining

$1.88 million

Traded (Texans)

Pittsburgh Steelers

DK Metcalf

WR

5 years

$150 million

Traded (Seahawks), then signed to extension

Malik Harrison

LB

2 years

$10 million

Signed

Donald Parham Jr.

TE

1 year

$1.17 million

Signed

Ryan McCollum

C

1 year

$1.1 million

Signed

San Francisco 49ers

Patrick Taylor Jr.

RB

1 year

N/A

Re-signed

Jordan Mason

RB

RFA tender, 1 year

$5.35 million

Re-signed

Luke Farrell

TE

3 years

$20.25 million

Signed

Richie Grant

S

1 year

N/A

Signed

Seattle Seahawks

Ernest Jones IV

LB3 years$33 millionRe-signed

Jarran Reed

DT3 years$25 millionRe-signed

Sam Darnold

QB3 years$100.5 millionSigned

Josh Jones

OL1 year$4.75 millionSigned

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin

WR3 years$66 millionRe-signed

Ben Bredeson

OG3 years$22 millionRe-signed

Lavonte David

LB1 year$10 millionRe-signed

Haason Reddick

EDGE1 year$14 millionSigned

Tennessee Titans

Sebastian Joseph Day

DT1 year$7.5 millionRe-signed

Andrew Rupcich

OLRFA tenderN/ARe-signed

Darrell Baker

CBRFA tenderN/ARe-signed

Dan Moore Jr.

OT4 years$82 millionSigned

Cody Barton

LB3 years$21 millionSigned

Washington Commanders

Deebo Samuel

WR

1 year remaining

$17.55 million

Traded (49ers)

Laremy Tunsil

LT

2 years remaining

$42.7 million

Traded (Texans)

Bobby Wagner

LB

1 year

$9.5 million

Re-signed

Zach Ertz

TE

1 year

$6.25 million

Re-signed

Tress Way

P

1 year

$2.8 million

Re-signed

John Bates

TE

3 years

N/A

Re-signed

Zane Gonzalez

K

1 year

$1.17 million

Re-signed

Javon Kinlaw

DT

3 years

$45 million

Signed