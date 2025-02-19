NFL hearing officer rescinds $25K fine of Joe Mixon for criticizing refs that started with something he didn't say

The Joe Mixon fine saga has reached its apparent conclusion.

It's done so in favor of the Houston Texans running back.

NFL hearing officer Chris Palmer wrote on Tuesday that he has overturned a $25,000 fine of Mixon issued by the NFL, granting an appeal that was issued by Mixon. The successful appeal concludes an ordeal in which the NFL fined Mixon for something that he didn't say, then fined him for something that he did say after it realized its mistake.

In granting the appeal, Palmer concluded that the words that Mixon actually said did not justify a fine.

"During the appeal hearing, you stated what you meant by your statements referring to the officials," <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://x.com/AaronWilson_NFL/status/1891937449841992035">Palmer wrote</a>. "As you know, statements can be interpreted differently by every individual and it seems like you clearly understand the weight and detriment of public criticism towards officials can be, given how impactful your platform is as a player, which I appreciate."

"Integrity of the game and its officials is the responsibility of everyone involved in the NFL. After reviewing the totality of the evidence, I find that you did not necessarily publicly criticize the officials. Accordingly for the reasons set forth above, the NFL will rescind the $25,000 fine amount."

How'd we get here?

This all started after the Texans lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs. The 23-14 Chiefs win featured high-profile officiating controversy. After the game, retired NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh criticized officials on social media.

"Why play the game if every 50/50 call goes with Chiefs," Houshmandzadeh wrote. "These officials are [trash] & bias."

Why play the game if every 50/50 call goes with Chiefs. These officials are 🗑🗑🗑🗑 & bias — T.J. Houshmandzadeh (@housh84) January 18, 2025

Days later, the NFL fined Mixon $25,000. According to Mixon and his agent, Peter Schaffer, the NFL cited Houshmandzadeh's social media comments in issuing the fine while attributing the comments to Mixon. Per ESPN, a Sports Illustrated story had incorrectly attributed Houshmandzadeh's comments to Mixon, which the NFL apparently cited to issue Mixon's fine.

Mixon responded thusly on social media:

"I'm getting fined by the <a data-i13n="cpos:6;pos:1" href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1882125597897613561%7Ctwgr%5Eaf73f35735d0c02cc29117b9cba5da4312bbcc43%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fiframely.publishing.yahoo.net%2FbBEluhG%3Fv%3D1app%3D1">@nfl</a> for what someone else said," Mixon wrote. "What's next? I get fined by them for Connor McDavid cross checking an opponent on a <a data-i13n="cpos:7;pos:1" href="https://twitter.com/NHL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1882125597897613561%7Ctwgr%5Eaf73f35735d0c02cc29117b9cba5da4312bbcc43%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fiframely.publishing.yahoo.net%2FbBEluhG%3Fv%3D1app%3D1">@nhl</a> game!"

I’m getting fined by the @nfl for what someone else said. What’s next? I get fined by them for Connor McDavid cross checking an opponent on a @nhl game! 🤦🏽‍♂️ — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) January 22, 2025

Later that day, Mixon posted on social media that he'd been fined again by the NFL "for something that's not even a violation."

"So let me get this straight NFL fines me 25k for something I didn't even say," Mixon wrote. "Call them out for it, and they response was fine me AGAIN for something that's not even a violation without even rescinding the first one. Where's the accountability? Just respect the players."

So let me get this straight NFL fines me 25k for something I didn’t even say. Call them out for it, and they response was fine me AGAIN for something that’s not even a violation without even rescinding the first one. Where’s the accountability? Just respect the players.



Cold 🌎 — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) January 22, 2025

The words that Mixon did say that drew the second fine from the NFL were apparently these:

"Everybody knows how it is playing up here," Mixon said of playing in Kansas City. "You can never leave it into the refs' hands. The whole world sees, man, what it is.

"It is what it is. When it comes down to it, you can never leave it into the refs' hands, man. It's all good, though."

Texans RB Joe Mixon on the officiating in today's game:



"Everybody know how it is playing up here. You can never leave it into the refs hands. The whole world see, man." pic.twitter.com/NZPIlO6YrQ — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) January 19, 2025

Per Palmer, Mixon successfully argued in the appeal hearing that the comments above did not amount to direct public criticism of officials. And Mixon has successfully managed to hold on to his $25,000.