NFL incentives: Baker Mayfield and others have huge bonuses on the line in Week 18

Baker Mayfield bet on himself last season and won, in the short and long term.

We'll see what Mayfield's resurgent season means for his next contract. But his one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had plenty of incentives, and Mayfield can make a lot of that bonus money with a win in Week 18.

If the Buccaneers beat the Carolina Panthers, they're the NFC South champions. They can also get a wild-card spot, but it would require a tie and some help.

Mayfield and his agent were smart enough to include a clause that a key incentive doubles if the Buccaneers make the playoffs. Mayfield had playing time incentives that topped out at $1 million if he played 85% of the snaps. He's at 99.7% through 17 weeks. That incentive doubles if the Buccaneers make the playoffs, meaning a Buccaneers win will be worth $1 million for Mayfield. Mayfield also would make $250,000 for every Buccaneers playoff win.

Mayfield isn't the only quarterback who makes a lot of money if his team reaches the playoffs. Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love locks up two incentives worth $1.5 million if the Packers make the playoffs, which they do with a win (both incentives were tied to Love also hitting 65% of Green Bay's offensive snaps, which he will do). Geno Smith hits a $2 million bonus if the Seattle Seahawks make the playoffs.

There's a lot of money on the line for players in the final week, often tied to bonuses for hitting certain stats. Players know what marks they need to hit. In one of the most famous examples of someone going out of their way to get a bonus, then-Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson changed a play at the line just to get receiver David Moore one more catch for Moore's 35th catch of the season and a $100,000 bonus in the final game of the 2020 season.

There are many incentives that will come down to the final game, and here are some of the most notable ones to keep an eye on in Week 18:

Baltimore Ravens WR Odell Beckham

The Ravens don't have much to play for, but Beckham does.

Beckham can bump up three key incentives with a big day, according to Spotrac. He needs five catches to reach 40 for the season, pushing a $250,000 bonus he has already earned to $500,000. With 185 yards he hits 750 yards for the season and a $750,000 bonus (he already has $500,000 for 500 yards). And two touchdowns gives him five for the year and $500,000 (he already has $250,000 there for three touchdowns).

That means a five-catch, 185-yard, two-touchdown day would be worth $750,000, or $250,000 for each milestone. The Ravens have clinched the top seed in the AFC but Beckham has good reason to play.

Baltimore Ravens OLB Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney has had a good season with the Ravens and it can get even better for him with a half-sack.

Clowney has hit a $1 million bonus for getting seven sacks, and that bonus escalates to $1.75 million if he hits nine sacks. He goes into the finale with 8.5 sacks on the season. Like Beckham, Clowney has plenty on the line in the Ravens' finale.

Kansas City Chiefs DE Chris Jones

Just a half of a sack would be a boon for Jones, who held out into this season due to displeasure over his contract.

Jones gets a $1.25 million bonus if he hits 10 sacks this season. He has 9.5 going into the final game. The Chiefs have the No. 3 seed locked up and could rest starters, but Jones is going to want to hit his bonus.

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler

Ekeler was another player who was unhappy with his contract in the offseason but can make a little more by hitting an incentive on Sunday. Ekeler needs 110 yards from scrimmage to reach 1,125 for the season, which would make him a $100,000 bonus.

Tennessee Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins' bonus chase could be fun. He has already made $1.5 million in incentives for receptions, yards and touchdowns. He makes an extra $250,000 with seven more catches (bringing him to 75 for the season), another $250,000 with 39 yards (getting to 1,050 yards for the season) and $250,000 with two more touchdowns (which would give him eight for the season). So a 7-39-2 line in Week 18 is worth $750,000 more to Hopkins, and $2.25 million in total statistical bonuses.

Tennessee has been eliminated from playoff competition but can play spoiler against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Hopkins is hoping to see the ball plenty.

Houston Texans RB Devin Singletary

Singletary could make money just by playing a lot in the finale against the Indianapolis Colts. He gets $125,000 for reaching 55% of the Texans offensive snaps. He's at 53.8% with one game to go. If the Texans play 67 snaps, which is their average, Singletary would have to play exactly 50 snaps to reach 55% for the season. Singletary also needs 165 rushing yards for 1,000 on the season and another $125,000 bonus. That seems unlikely but if Singletary gets close, he'll probably know exactly what he needs for the bonus.