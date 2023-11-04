NFL International Series: How to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt

It's Week 9 in the 2023 NFL season and it's time for another NFL International Series game. This Sunday, the Miami Dolphins (6-2) and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) head to Germany's Frankfurt Stadium. Both teams are leaders of their respective divisions headed into the highly anticipated overseas showdown. The Dolphins vs. Chiefs game will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL+ (on mobile) this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Ready to tune into another NFL International Series game? Here’s how to watch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game this weekend, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Game: Dolphins vs. Chiefs

TV channel: NFL Network

Streaming: NFL+

What channel is the Dolphins vs. Chiefs game on?

Sunday morning's Dolphins vs. Chiefs game in Frankfurt will air on NFL Network and stream on NFL+.

Where to stream the NFL International Series game:

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: