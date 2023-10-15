NFL late slate: Eagles vs. Jets scores, highlights, inactives, injuries and live tracker

The Super Bowl loser curse doesn't seem to apply to the Philadelphia Eagles. Months after falling to the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles are one of two unbeaten teams left in the 2023 NFL season.

Philadelphia hasn't dominated in the same way this time around. While the passing attack is still potent, the Eagles have relied more on the running game in 2023. D'Andre Swift looks like a shrewd acquisition and Jalen Hurts remains a constant threat to get into the end zone thanks to the Brotherly Shove.

There might not as much room to run in Week 6 when the New York Jets come to town, though. The Jets have generally held opposing offenses in check. The offense is a bigger issue. After looking competent against the Chiefs in Week 4, Wilson didn't break out against a porous Denver Broncos defense in Week 5. He'll need to put points on the board against the Eagles in Week 6 to give the Jets a shot at winning the game.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries during the late slate of games in Week 6.