NFL midseason grades: Chiefs receive highest marks in AFC West that's outperforming expectations

Record: 8-0 (first in AFC West)

Top fantasy performer: QB Patrick Mahomes, 134.18 points

MVP: Mahomes

Key second-half game: Nov. 17 at Bills

Kansas City's offense has underwhelmed, and Patrick Mahomes is having his worst season statistically as a pro. Yet the Chiefs remain the best team in football. It's difficult to pinpoint a midseason MVP other than Mahomes for a team that's thrived despite key injuries on offense and failing to look dominant in any of its eight wins to start the season. This is all a testament to head coach Andy Reid, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and a championship roster that knows how to win. The Chiefs remain the presumptive Super Bowl favorites, and their arrow is only pointing up with the anticipated return of RB Isiah Pacheco and further integration of new addition DeAndre Hopkins, who's already paying dividends in the passing game.

Record: 5-3 (second in AFC West)

Top fantasy performer: RB J.K. Dobbins, 119.20 points

MVP: QB Justin Herbert

Key second-half game: Nov. 25 vs. Ravens

This is Jim Harbaugh's team. A Chargers franchise that's thus far floundered in the Justin Herbert era has taken on a new identity under its first-year head coach, and the results are showing on the field. A team that struggled as the spear of the analytics revolution under Brandon Staley is thriving under Harbaugh's established paradigm of efficient run-first offense, disciplined defense and controlling the game. This isn't necessarily the look the franchise envisioned when it selected Herbert and his cannon of an arm as its franchise quarterback. But midway through the season, the results speak for themselves as the Chargers are an unexpected playoff contender.

Record: 5-4 (third in AFC West)

Top fantasy performer: QB Bo Nix, 156.32 points

MVP: CB Patrick Surtain II

Key second-half game: Nov. 10 at Chiefs

The Broncos have exceeded expectations. Outside of the significant lingering salary-cap implications, the Russell Wilson debacle is in the past. Head coach Sean Payton is cooking with his own ingredients, and a 5-4 start is a testament to the value he brings to the franchise. Bo Nix has been serviceable while buoyed by an outstanding defense, and the jury remains out on the rookie quarterback. The Broncos have built their winning record largely by beating bad teams. A three-game midseason stretch that started with Sunday's 31-point loss to the Ravens and continues with games against the Chiefs and Falcons will provide a truer gauge of where Nix and the Broncos stand.

Record: 2-7 (fourth in AFC West)

Top fantasy performer: TE Brock Bowers, 99.70 points

MVP: DE Maxx Crosby

Key second-half game: Dec. 22 vs. Jaguars (for draft purposes)

The Raiders remain a comedy of errors. They're on their fourth head coach and fourth general manager since 2021. They've played three different quarterbacks this season. So far in 2024, the result of the leadership carousel is a 2-7 start and a year that was lost before the calendar flipped to November. This is an undisciplined team that ranks 29th in offense and last in the NFL in turnover differential. Head coach Antonio Pierce publicly put his players on notice just three weeks into the season in a move that did nothing to take the heat off of his own job security. They've gone 1-5 since and are squarely in the race for the No. 1 overall draft pick.