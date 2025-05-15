NFL schedule release: Colts delete their 'Minecraft'-inspired video, after Chargers do exact same thing

You know that trope in which two people show up to a party wearing the exact same thing? The Indianapolis Colts might have just done that with the kings of NFL schedule release day.

A schedule release video in which best-selling video game "Minecraft" is used to roast every opponent is such a specific idea, and yet the Colts and Los Angeles Chargers both did exactly that on Wednesday. The Chargers have been doing stuff like this for years, first with anime in 2022 and 2023, then "The Sims" in 2024.

In the case of 2025, the Chargers used the Microsoft-published title to take digs at Jameis Winston, Mike McDaniel, the Colts' QB battle, the Minnesota Vikings' playoff stumble, the Pittsburgh Steelers' purgatory, the Tuck Rule, Jason Kelce's phone destruction, the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl destruction (maybe a bridge too far for the ring-less Chargers) and the Micah Parsons-DeMarcus Lawrence feud.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video in minecraft?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/gxk31Dql5L — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 15, 2025

It got awkward, however, when the Colts posted a shockingly similar video. We also can't give you the Colts' tweet with the video, because it was taken down roughly an hour after it was posted, and after it had become clear the two teams did the same thing.

Fortunately, the internet is rather good at preserving stuff like this. As you can see, the production values are a step behind the Chargers, but we'd argue the roasts are of a similar quality.

That’s fine, I downloaded the Minecraft schedule release for the Colts 🤷🏾‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/JJdSPkJIKN — CLew 🏈🏀⚾️🥊 (@droppedballspod) May 15, 2025

So, what happened? Did the Colts see what the Chargers did and get embarrassed? Did some poor social media associate press the wrong button?

This is just speculation, but it is worth noting the Chargers say "Minecraft used with permission from Microsoft Corporation" at the start of their video, and the Colts... do not, despite specifically labeling their video "Minecraft Colts Schedule Edition." We will also point out the Washington Commanders' "Roller Coaster Tycoon" parody, the Atlanta Falcons' "Mario Kart" parody and the San Francisco 49ers' "Oregon Trail" parody all don't feature the actual name of the games those teams are spoofing.

So it seems very possible the Colts' legal department called an audible after finding out the social team might have committed obvious copyright infringement against a multi-trillion-dollar company. "Minecraft" is a staple of modern video games, but it is not public domain.

The Colts did at least have a back-up video, in which they just have players guess whom they're playing. Some teams will make multiple videos for schedule release day, such as the Los Angeles Rams putting out a Brenda Song local news parody and a player guessing game similar to the Colts.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets just decided to have fun with the situation.

we had a Minecraft video ready, but decided to change it last minute. our turn now. 😉∞️ pic.twitter.com/i7H3uInir2 — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 15, 2025

This all goes to show you really never know what's going to happen on NFL schedule release day.