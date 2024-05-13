NFL schedule release: Chiefs to host Ravens in 2024 season opener

At the end of the upcoming season, the 59th Super Bowl will be played. No team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row.

The overwhelming story of the 2024 NFL season will be the Kansas City Chiefs' pursuit of history. The Chiefs won each of the past two Super Bowls, and are looking to be the first team ever to win a third in a row.

Before fast forwarding to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans next February, there's a regular season to be played. And it starts in Kansas City on Thursday night, Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs' opponent for the traditional opener for the reigning Super Bowl champs will be Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL will announce the full regular season schedule on Wednesday, May 15.

The NFL had a few options for the opening game of the season. The Chiefs had three very enticing home opponents: the Ravens, Texans and Bengals. So for the first game of the 2024 season we will get a rematch of last season's AFC Championship game, which Kansas City won 17-10.

This will be the third time in five years that the Chiefs will be playing in the NFL season opener.

The Chiefs' opener wasn't the first 2024 regular season game announced. In early April the NFL said the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will meet on Friday, Sept. 6 in São Paulo, Brazil. It's the first time the NFL will play a regular season game in South America and the first game on a Friday of the NFL's opening week since 1970.

The regular season isn't too far off. We have an opening night matchup on the calendar to look forward to.