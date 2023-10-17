NFL suspends Colts' DT Grover Stewart six games for PEDs

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart has been suspended six games by the NFL for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

"I want to apologize to the National Football League, the Colts organization, my teammates, our fans and my family," Stewart wrote on his Instagram. "I was surprised and disappointed to learn I had violated the policy. I respect the integrity of the game and would never purposefully put myself or the team in this kind of situation. I am responsible for what I put in my body, and I should have taken the proper steps to educate myself. I will learn from this moving forward, and I will take the appropriate measures to ensure this never happens again."

Stewart will miss the Colts' games against Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans. He will eligible to return for Indianapolis' Week 14 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 29-year-old Stewart is in his seventh season with the Colts and in the final year of a three-year, $30.75 million contract extension he signed in 2020. He will lose nearly $3.4 million from sitting out the six games.

A 2017 fourth-round pick by the Colts out of Albany State, Stewart has started all six games this season and recorded 18 tackles as part of a top interior tandem with DeForest Buckner.