NFL training camp: 5 faces in new places to watch this summer

NFL training camp is just about in full swing with veterans joining rookies to embark upon a new season. After a full offseason, a few players we've come to know and expect in one uniform are now in new cities with new teams — and hopefully new versions of success on their journeys.

Here are five veterans to keep an eye on and follow this season as they switch teams and try to continue on the success they've had in the past.

Kirk Cousins, QB, Atlanta Falcons

There wasn't a single free agent signing that will have the impact of what Kirk Cousins can, or can't, do for the Falcons. Michael Penix selection aside, getting Cousins under contract was a huge win for Atlanta just based on how Cousins played last season. The trio of Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinecke were a far cry from the stability Atlanta had under Matt Ryan for over a decade. Now, the Falcons are in a position to capitalize on the offensive skill talent they've stockpiled over the past three years and actually get back to the playoffs. Cousins was fantastic in 2023 before he tore his Achilles, playing the best ball of his career. If that version of Cousins is what the Falcons get in 2024, they should be absolutely thrilled with their investment.

Hollywood Brown, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Hollywood Brown has joined the Chiefs as they try to improve upon what was a painstakingly bad group of wide receivers from last season. Brown might not be a world beater or even a conventional WR1, but for this Chiefs team, he should have just enough juice to be a real difference maker alongside Patrick Mahomes. Brown hasn’t had 1,000 yards in a season since 2021, when he was a third year player in Baltimore, but he has the skills to produce with Mahomes — shoot, just about anyone does. Mahomes is, clearly, good enough to win the Super Bowl without a great supporting cast around him, but Brown’s presence should make the march to the playoffs less painful than last season.

Danielle Hunter, DE, Houston Texans

The Texans should have one of the best pass rushing duos in the league with Danielle Hunter joining reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl edge rusher Will Anderson. The Texans are still undergoing a defensive renaissance under second-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and this duo is going to be a ceiling-raiser as far as their postseason hopes are concerned. Overall, the Texans defense is probably a year away from being the dominant unit people are hoping for under Ryans, but having two explosive playmakers on the defensive line will make a world of difference for them.

Christian Wilkins, DT, Las Vegas Raiders

For people who like feats of pure determination and longevity, tune in to the Raiders defensive line duo of Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins. These two aren't just good players that will make life hell for opposing offensive lines, they're also ironmen who play an uncommon amount of snaps for defensive linemen. Crosby played a whopping 95% of Raiders' defensive naps last season as an edge rusher. Wilkins was on the field for over 80% of the snaps over the past two seasons. Crosby has never missed a game in his career while Wilkins hasn't missed one in three seasons. Incredible streak of being on the field for a position that just beats up the human body. If the Raiders can get anything from Tyree Wilson? Watch out.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

A division rival becomes a new home for Saquon Barkley, who has a chance to really show out with the Eagles. Barkley didn't spend too much time on the market before signing a three-year deal with Philadelphia that finally gave him the second contract that he was looking for — and it's great opportunity for him. The Eagles' offensive line is going through a bit of a reshuffling as Jason Kelce retires and moves to the broadcasting booth, but this is still the best offensive line situation Barkley has had in his career. He also gets the benefit of playing with Jalen Hurts, who should open up opportunities in the run game as defenses key in to stop him on the ground.