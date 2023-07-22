NFL training camp: Browns WR Marquise Goodwin to miss time with blood clots in legs and lungs

Medical tests on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin this week revealed blood clots in his legs and lungs, which will force the veteran to miss the start of training camp, the team announced Friday.

Goodwin, who'll turn 33 in November, said he felt discomfort in his legs and a shortness of breath during organized team activities in the spring, which prompted the tests.

"It was really alarming at first because I've experienced injury throughout my career, but it's never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it's not taken care of," he told the Browns' team website. "It was frightening at first, but now I'm at ease with it."

As he alluded to, Goodwin is no stranger to injury setbacks. He missed six games with the Buffalo Bills in 2014 due to ankle, ribs, and hamstring ailments, as well as a concussion. Broken ribs in 2015 cost Goodwin five more games with the Bills. Goodwin landed on injured reserve after nine games in 2019 with the San Francisco 49ers with knee issues. He missed the final two games of the 2022 season with the Seattle Seahawks with a shoulder injury.

Goodwin has 187 receptions for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns during his 10-year career. He signed a one-year, $1.7 million deal with the Browns this offseason, according to Spotrac.

The Browns will have an eclectic group of pass-catchers for Deshaun Watson this season.

Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones return as starters on the outside, with former 2021 second-rounder Elijah Moore likely headed to the slot after a trade with the New York Jets. Cleveland also have 2022 third-rounder David Bell, signed Jakeem Grant this offseason and drafted Cedric Tillman in the third round this spring.

Now, it looks as though Goodwin will be a step behind his peers as the Browns head into training camp ahead of the 2023 season. Cleveland will play the Jets in the annual Hall of Fame preseason game on Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.