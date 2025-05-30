NHL Stanley Cup 2025: Oilers' win over Stars sets up finals rematch against Panthers

This year, the Stanley Cup Finals will look familiar, as the Edmonton Oilers face off against the Florida Panthers for the second straight year. The 2024 Finals rematch will begin next week in what is likely to be another exciting series.

Edmonton secured its 2025 Finals appearance with a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars on Thursday, icing a 4-1 series win and the Western Conference championship. The victory set up a rematch against Florida, who picked up its own 4-1 series win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

As the Oilers chase their first Stanley Cup since 1990, their final obstacle will once again be the Panthers, who defeated Edmonton in a thrilling series in 2024. Florida went up 3-0 in the series before Edmonton went on a run to force a Game 7; the Panthers staved off a historic collapse with a 2-1 victory over the Oilers to earn the franchise's first title.

It's been more than 30 years since a Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup — and the Oilers, out for revenge, have extra motivation to break that drought. Edmonton will also open the series as a slight betting favorite over the Panthers.

Hockey superstitions may also come into play here. After not touching the Clarence S. Campbell trophy last year and subsequently losing the Finals, Oilers captain Connor McDavid grabbed it right away this year — opening the hope that Edmonton's luck might change.

The Edmonton Oilers touched the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after winning the Western Conference Final 👀



They did not touch it last year and lost in the Stanley Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/3mVMCvsswB — ESPN (@espn) May 30, 2025

Both teams have been on strong postseason runs heading into the rematch. Florida kicked off the playoffs with a 4-1 series win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, before dashing the Toronto Maple Leafs' postseason dreams with a 6-1 Game 7 victory.

As for Edmonton, the Oilers pulled through the first two rounds with a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings with a 4-2 win and a 4-1 win over the Las Vegas Knights before dispatching the Stars.

The Stanley Cup Finals will begin on June 4, with Edmonton hosting the first two games.