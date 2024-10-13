No. 13 LSU beats No. 9 LSU, 29–23, with 25-yard TD pass on first play of overtime

Garrett Nussmeier hit Kyren Lacy for a 25-yard touchdown pass on LSU's first play of overtime to give the No. 13 Tigers a 29–23 win over No. 9 Ole Miss.

Caden Davis kicked a 57-yard field goal for the Rebels on their first possession of overtime. The offense was pushed back to the LSU 40-yard line after a holding penalty and false start, both on offensive lineman Reese McIntyre.

LSU scored the game-tying touchdown with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter on a 23-yard pass from Garrett Nussmeier to Aaron Anderson. The Tigers got into position to score on a 19-yard pass play from Nussmeier to Mason Taylor that moved the ball to the Ole Miss 38-yard line.

OH MY GOODNESS, TOUCHDOWN LSU!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yuCaFF6cWQ — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 13, 2024

Taylor thought he eluded a tackle to score a touchdown, but officials correctly ruled that his elbow had touched the ground when he turned up the field. Yet four plays later, LSU was in the end zone.

Ole Miss took a 17–7 lead with less than two minutes before halftime when Harris caught a 15-yard pass from Dart over LSU safety Major Burns in the end zone.

TRE HARRIS IS NOT HUMAN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hAbsr0e6yu — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 13, 2024

The Tigers appeared to score a touchdown with 44 seconds remaining in the first half with Garrett Nussmeier making a desperate 16-yard throw from his back foot to Zavion Thomas. Thomas made a diving attempt at a catch in the end zone, but a replay review ruled that the ball hit the ground. LSU had to settle for a field goal and a 17–10 deficit.

overturned as an incomplete pass but a near-doozy pic.twitter.com/36n7aDqY5i — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 13, 2024

Yet LSU got an opportunity to tie the score just before the half when Henry Parrish Jr. fumbled after a three-yard catch and Whit Weeks recovered. Parrish was initially ruled down, but a replay review overturned the call and gave the Tigers the ball on the Ole Miss 28-yard line.

FUMBLE OLE MISS!!



LSU ball on the OM 28, 26 seconds left 2Q pic.twitter.com/5sMkbY29Aa — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) October 13, 2024

However, Nussmeier threw three incomplete passes, two of which were near-touchdowns. LSU had to settle for another field goal to make it a 17–13 game going into the locker room.

The Rebels opened up a 10–0 lead on a 50-yard run from Bentley for the game's first touchdown.

50-YARD TD BY ULYSSES BENTLEY IV 🔥 @OleMissFB takes a 10-0 lead in Death Valley‼️ pic.twitter.com/AXenlRbeTp — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 13, 2024

Jaxson Dart threw for 284 yards, completing 24-of-38 passes with one touchdown and an interception. Cayden Lee led the Rebels with 129 yards receiving on eight receptions. And Tre Harris finished with seven catches for 102 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury. Ulysses Bentley IV also rushed for 107 yards and a score on 11 carries.