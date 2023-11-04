No. 2 Georgia uses 20-point second half to beat No. 12 Missouri 30-21

No. 2 Georgia extended its win streak to 26 games thanks to a crucial fourth-quarter interception by defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse.

Stackhouse intercepted Missouri QB Brady Cook with the Bulldogs leading 27-21 to halt any chance of a Missouri comeback attempt and propel Georgia to a 30-21 win.

As Cook looked to dump the ball off over the middle, Stackhouse simply stepped away from his blocker and almost rumbled for a touchdown before he was tripped up yards away from the end zone.

Ultimately, a Stackhouse TD wouldn’t have counted. The Bulldogs were called for an illegal blindside block on the play and were forced to take over at their own 30 yard-line. But Georgia drove into field goal range and a 47-yard field goal by Peyton Woodring with 3:57 to go gave the Bulldogs a two-score lead they’d never relinquish.

Missouri was able to find space against the Georgia defense over the course of the game and again gave the Bulldogs one of their toughest games of the season. In 2022, Georgia needed a second-half comeback to beat Missouri 26-22 in the Bulldogs’ closest margin of victory during the regular season. Until a 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff, Georgia had won every other game by 10 points or more.

And much like last year, Georgia’s defense did what it needed to do to ensure the win. The Tigers had to kick field goals on two of its three red zone trips and didn’t get near the end zone after cutting Georgia’s lead to 24-21 early in the fourth quarter. The Tigers' last-ditch drive after Woodring's kick ended with a Javon Bullard interception.