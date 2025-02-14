No. 3 Texas easily dispatches No. 8 Kentucky in 67-49 win at Lexington

No. 3 Texas showed no letdown after its big win last Sunday over No. 2 South Carolina. The Longhorns asserted themselves versus No. 8 Kentucky and won, 67-49, in Lexington on Thursday night.

The defeat was the Wildcats' first in 13 games at home this season.

Perhaps amped up to avoid a slow start, Texas missed several shots to begin the game and was also called for offensive fouls while trying to press its advantage in the frontcourt. As a result, Kentucky stayed close in the opening 10 minutes, trailing 16-14. The Wildcats even took a 20-17 lead with 7:54 left in the second quarter.

From there, however, the Longhorns settled down and overpowered Kentucky close to the basket. Kyla Oldacre scored 13 points in the first half, getting the Wildcats' Clara Strack and Teonni Key in early foul trouble.

Strack fouled out with 9:14 remaining in the game, finishing with no points, four rebounds and two blocks in a tough matchup versus Oldacre. Key fared better, only occasionally drawing the defensive assignment on the Texas center. She scored 12 points with nine rebounds. Georgia Amoore led Kentucky with 14 points, while Dazia Lawrence added 11.

Longacre finished with 19 points, matching Madison Booker for the game-high scoring total. Booker didn't record her first basket for the Longhorns until the 1:09 mark of the second quarter but scored Texas' final six points of the first half.

Texas next hosts No. 5 LSU (25-1, 10-1) on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET, the Longhorns' fourth consecutive matchup against a top 25 opponent. Kentucky hosts Georgia (10-15, 2-9), also on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.