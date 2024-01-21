Officials, Lions coaches miss sack of Baker Mayfield one play before Bucs TD

Officials and Detroit Lions coaches both missed a sack of Baker Mayfield a play before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored a game-tying touchdown Sunday's divisional round playoff game.

The play in question took place late in the third quarter with Detroit leading, 17-10. Lions pass rusher Tyson Alualu got pressure on Mayfield and knocked him to the turf. Mayfield got rid of the ball, and officials ruled the play an incomplete pass with no intentional grounding penalty.

But Mayfield should have been called down. His right calf clearly hit the turf while he had the ball in his hand, meaning he was down. Officials didn't see it, and neither, apparently, did Lions coaches. Detroit had the option to challenge to call on the field, but Dan Campbell didn't throw the red challenge flag.

NBC's rules analyst Terry McCauley disagreed with the call on the field and believes that the Lions would have won a challenge.

"He is down," McCauley said. "That calf is clearly down, and that ball is still in his hands. Detroit would have won the challenge had they gone through with it."

Instead of a sack that would have set the Bucs up with third-and-21 at the Detroit 23, the Bucs faced third-and-10 from the 12-yard line. One play later, the Bucs tied the game with a screen pass from Mayfield to Rachaad White.

The missed sack was a critical miscue by officials and Lions coaches at a key moment in a playoff game.