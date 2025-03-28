Ohio State's Donovan Jackson showcased strong versatility that should bolster his NFL Draft stock

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Based on the insights shared by Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice and Mike Tice in the "Football 301 Podcast" episode, Donovan Jackson emerges as a notable NFL Draft prospect for several compelling reasons.

Firstly, Jackson boasts versatility in his play, having shown proficiency at guard and tackle during his time at Ohio State. His experience playing multiple positions on the offensive line makes him a valuable asset for any NFL team looking for depth.

Secondly, Jackson's athleticism stands out. Even though he shifted to tackle following Josh Simmons' injury, it was the later tackle tape that highlighted his movement skills, making him even more appealing as a guard. The Tices appreciated his athleticism and ability to perform in space, which suggests that Jackson has the potential to excel in various offensive schemes.

"How do you miss on the player like this?" Mike Tice asked. "This player is going to be a good player in the league for. For quite a while. ...

"I would definitely have Jackson ahead of [Alabama guard Tyler] Booker."

Moreover, Jackson's pedigree and physical attributes are hard to ignore. As a player who started multiple games and demonstrated solid performance at a high level of competition, he has the experience and background that scouts often look for in a draft prospect.

Finally, his length (33-inch arms), combined with the athleticism noted by Nate and Mike Tice, positions him as a strong candidate to contribute effectively at the next level.

