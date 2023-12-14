Oregon and Oregon State to continue football rivalry for at least two more years

Just like Washington and Washington State, Oregon and Oregon State are continuing their rivalry despite the dissolution of the Pac-12.

The two schools announced Thursday that the Ducks and Beavers would play each other in 2024 and 2025. Oregon and Washington are off to the Big Ten along with USC and UCLA while four current Pac-12 schools are heading to the Big 12.

Oregon beat Oregon State in the final week of the regular season this year in Eugene. The 2024 game will be at Oregon State on Sept. 14 before Oregon hosts again in 2025.

The Ducks were set to host Texas Tech in 2024 as part of a home-and-home series that began in 2023. Texas Tech will not visit Eugene until 2033 as part of the arrangement with Oregon State.

Washington and Washington State announced before the conclusion of the 2023 regular season that they would play each other on an annual basis through 2028.

Mountain West reveals 2024 opponents

The announcement that Oregon and Oregon State would play each other over the next two seasons came on the same day the Mountain West revealed the conference opponents for each of its teams. With Stanford and Cal off to play in the ACC, the two Pacific Northwest teams were left as the two remaining teams in the Pac-12.

Never too early to get ready for next year's #MWFB season 🙌🏈



Here are the conference matchups for 2024 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/YP0MUu3Hks — Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 14, 2023

Oregon State will play Air Force, Colorado State, Nevada, San Diego State, San Jose State and UNLV next season while Washington State will play Boise State, Fresno State, Hawaii, New Mexico, Utah State and Wyoming.

The scheduling alliance between the MWC and the two remaining Pac-12 schools means that Mountain West teams will play seven games that count in the conference standings and an eighth against either Oregon State or Washington State to make sure those schools have 12 opponents to play. As part of Oregon’s move of its series with Texas Tech, the Red Raiders will play Washington State in 2024.